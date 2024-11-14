Commanders at Eagles Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Historically, Thursday Night Football isn't known for its marquee games, yet for the second straight week, it has one of the slate's most intriguing matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles are 3.5-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders, and the total comes in at a healthy 49.5 points.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders at Eagles NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

The single-slate MVP race has to start with Jalen Hurts ($15,000), Jayden Daniels ($14,500), and Saquon Barkley ($15,500), and the vast majority of lineups should feature one of these three up top.

Hurts and Daniels continue to be two of fantasy's most dangerous dual-threat QBs in 2024, and it's no surprise they lead the way in our NFL DFS projections. Hurts paces all quarterbacks in touchdowns (10) despite already having his bye while Daniels is second to only Lamar Jackson in rushing yardage (464). Jayden has also been incredibly efficient as a passer, managing 0.23 expected points added per drop back, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

However, the nod has to go to Hurts, who's scored 29+ FanDuel points three games in a row and has the far easier passing matchup. While the Eagles boast the 3rd-best schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire, the Commanders are just 25th and will still be without trade deadline addition Marshon Lattimore (hamstring).

As for Barkley, despite Hurts stealing away goal line scores on a regular basis, his spike weeks have been incredible, popping off for 28+ points four times. Saquon is averaging 19.0 carries and 2.9 targets for a mammoth 127.7 scrimmage yards per game, and if we combine both his rushes and targets in the red zone, he still owns a solid 38.6% RZ opportunity share.

Washington is just 18th in adjusted rush defense, so Barkley has a great shot of leading the slate in scoring if the touchdowns go his way.

If we're trying to avoid all that chalk, A.J. Brown ($13,000) is a fantastic choice. In his five full games, Brown has posted a 34.9% target share, 53.4% air yards share, and 40.0% end zone target share. It's hard to find usage much better than that at wide receiver, but the one thing that holds back his fantasy stock is Philadelphia's run-heavy approach, as this offense ranks 29th in pass rate over expectation.

Lattimore being out should make things easier for Brown, though, and this matchup's high total leaves the door open for the kind of shootout he might need to emerge with an MVP-level score. The Commanders allow the fifth-most FanDuel points per target to WRs, as well.

Terry McLaurin ($12,500) has cracked 20 FanDuel points just once in 10 games, so it will be uphill battle to hang with the group above, but his role remains encouraging. He's showing a 24.0% target share, 44.0% air yards share, and 45.0% end zone target share as Daniels' No. 1 option. He's unlikely to see an especially high MVP roster percentage.

Flex Targets

DeVonta Smith ($11,500) -- In A.J. Brown's five healthy games, Smith has a solid if unspectacular 22.6% target share and 21.2% air yards share. He's projected for the game's third-most targets (6.8) and is firmly in the flex mix.

Brian Robinson ($11,000) -- Robinson will be active after missing the last two weeks. He's averaged 14.4 rushes and 1.7 targets per game, and he's the most likely candidate to get carries near the goal line, averaging 3.6 RZ rushes (41.7% share). However, this is a difficult matchup against a team that's allowed the third-fewest FanDuel points to RBs.

Austin Ekeler ($10,000) -- Ekeler has the pass-catching role in the Commanders' backfield, averaging 7.0 carries and 3.0 targets per game. But Philadelphia has given up the third-fewest FanDuel points per target to RBs, so he could have a tough time getting going even if Washington falls into a negative game script. Our model projects Ekeler for slightly more points than Robinson, though the latter's touchdown upside arguably gives him the better ceiling.

Dallas Goedert ($9,500) -- Goedert is the No. 3 option in the Eagles' passing game and projects for 4.8 targets, 3.4 receptions, and 35.5 receiving yards. He probably needs a touchdown to land on the optimal lineup, but this isn't a bad salary.

Noah Brown ($9,500) -- Brown logged a season-high 97.3% route rate in Week 10 and has carved out a role as the Commanders' No. 2 wideout. Over the last five games, he's earned a 19.6% target share.

Jake Elliott ($9,000) and Zane Gonzalez ($5,000) -- Gonzalez's salary didn't account for the possibility that usual Washington kicker Austin Seibert could miss another game, so he should be immensely popular. Rostering Zane leaves a whopping $13,750 average salary available for the remaining four spots, and he made all his kicks last week for 11 FanDuel points. Elliott is still appealing if you expect the Eagles to roll as home favorites, though.

Zach Ertz ($8,000) -- Ertz projects for the fourth-most targets on the board (5.9), making him viable in this salary range. He's seen a 19.6% target share across all 10 weeks. That being said, it's worth acknowledging that Philadelphia has allowed the fewest FanDuel points per game to TEs.

