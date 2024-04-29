Will Texas Get to 11 Wins in Its First Season in the SEC?

With action on the diamond and hardwood taking over the airwaves, college football will be (temporarily) put on the back burner. However, for those gridiron fans who want to get ahead of the game, FanDuel Sportsbook has gone live with 2024 college football win totals!

Beginning later this year, the Texas Longhorns will be entering a new era.

UT-Austin will officially join the Southeastern Conference starting next academic season. Notably, it is considered the nation's top circuit of college football. Can Texas keep up their dominant ways in the SEC?

With the Longhorns departing from the Big 12, some rivalries will be lost, some maintained and some renewed. Genuinely, 2024 will be a transcending campaign for the University of Texas -- and FBS as a whole.

Let's dive into UT's upcoming regular-season win total odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and take a look at both perspectives -- the over and the under. As you'd imagine, head coach Steve Sarkisian has major expectations for the burnt orange: "horns up!"

Texas Football Win Total Odds

Over: +124

+124 Under: -152

Texas 2024 Football Schedule

Date Opponent Sat, Aug 31 vs. Colorado State Sat, Sep 7 @ Michigan Sat, Sep 14 vs. UTSA Sat, Sep 21 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Sat. Sep 28 vs. Mississippi State Sat, Oct 12 vs. Oklahoma (N) Sat, Oct 19 vs. Georgia View Full Table

Why Texas Could Win Over 10.5 Games (+124)

Not only will the Longhorns be dealing with arduous SEC competition in 2024, but they will be going against a lofty win total at FanDuel Sportsbook. Texas' number here is currently set at 10.5 games, which is tied for the largest win total in the conference.

It should be noted that the Horns' first year through the SEC probably won't be their roughest. As an advantage for Texas here, they will not be tasked with playing the Alabama Crimson Tide or Louisiana State Tigers over the upcoming regular season. Also, the Longhorns don't have to travel to Athens right away, as the Georgia Bulldogs will instead head to Austin this October.

Texas will be powered by a strong returning core in 2024. Gunslinger Quinn Ewers is back under center for his senior year (sorry Arch Manning). Ewers was prolific last season, boasting a 22-6 TD-INT ratio. Also, he orchestrated an offense that produced 35.8 PPG, which was a top-15 clip in FBS.

Along with Ewers, tailbacks CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue are returning for more at UT. Those two combined for 1,348 total yards in 2023. From there, the 'Horns are getting three talented receivers via the transfer portal: Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden. Simply, expect Texas to continue scoring at a high clip.

The Longhorns should still have a competitive defensive unit in 2024 -- but perhaps not at the level from a season ago (when they allowed only 18.9 PPG to opponents). Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will be Texas' leader of the pack on that side of the football. He logged 67 total tackles with 5.0 sacks last year.

FanDuel Sportsbook has inflated odds (+124) on the over in this market, and 11 wins is no small task. However, looking at Texas' upcoming schedule, they stand a fair shot to start the campaign at 4-1. The Longhorns leave their home state only once before October, traveling to play the defending-champion Michigan Wolverines at the Big House on September 7th. Circle that one on your calendar.

Why Texas Could Win Under 10.5 Games (-152)

Undoubtedly, UT will continue to be a side to watch in 2024, but they are losing a fair bit of talent to the draft. Speedy receiver Xavier Worthy -- who recently set the NFL combine all-time record in the 40-yard dash -- was a first-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of Round 1.

After Worthy, receiver Adonai Mitchell will also be playing on Sundays next year, having been picked in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, the same can be said for UT running back Jonathon Brooks. In 2023, Brooks averaged 6.1 yards per carry at UT while rushing for 10 scores; he'll make a fine player for the Carolina Panthers next season.

As noted, the Longhorns are attempting to replace production while also finding their footing in a new conference. Texas' first official SEC game won't come until September 28th when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which by that point, the 'Horns should be at least 3-1.

I don't expect the Bulldogs to take down Texas in Austin, but the road will get more arduous for the Longhorns when September ends. Starting with the annual Red River Rivalry versus the Oklahoma Sooners on October 12th, UT will need to have all the right moves if looking to win over 10 games in 2024.

Following the R.R.R. at the Cotton Bowl, Texas will head back to the capital for their first conference game against UGA. With Georgia returning quarterback Carson Beck and others, they will be a tough matchup for the Longhorns at home.

The final four contests of Texas' upcoming regular season could be a tough stretch. Starting in November, the 'Horns will face respectable programs in the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats before facing an old foe.

To close out 2024, Texas will travel east to College Station where the Texas A&M Aggies await. Notably, this "Lone Star Showdown" has been dormant on the gridiron since 2011. With these old rivals grouped together once again, you can bet that the Aggies would love nothing more to welcome UT to the conference with a "gig 'em" beatdown. Moreover, a loss here for the Longhorns would likely prevent them from going over 11 total wins.

As noted, a win total of 10.5 is extremely challenging. In a 12-game regular season, that leaves Texas with a razor thin margin of error. Incidentally, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the under here at -152 odds.

