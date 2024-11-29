College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 14 Saturday

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

South Carolina at Clemson

Raheim Sanders (SCAR) - Rushing Yds Raheim Sanders (SCAR) Over More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned in our Week 14 college football expert picks, the Clemson Tigers just aren't the same this season. The South Carolina Gamecocks have a real chance to win this defacto CFP play-in game on the back of Raheim Sanders.

Sanders, a transfer from Arkansas, has battled injuries this season, but "Rocket" has become the back that USC was hoping for late in the year. He's averaged 17.3 carries across his last five games, including 19 of 20 running back carries two weeks ago in a ranked clash against Missouri.

Clemson's defense is the largest reason they've regressed. Against one of the weakest schedules among CFP contenders, Clemson is allowing 4.2 yards per carry (YPC; 63rd in FBS).

I've got Sanders projected for 4.6 yards per carry in this matchup, meaning he'd need 16.9 carries to top this mark in a near pick 'em.

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Behren Morton (TTU) - Passing Yds Behren Morton (TTU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Behren Morton's season hasn't gone how the Texas Tech Red Raiders would have hoped, but he might have to steal the show from stud running back Tahj Brooks on Senior Day.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are the Big 12's most notorious pass funnel. They've allowed just 4.1 YPC on the ground (59th in FBS) but sit as the worst pass defense in a Power 4 conference, allowing 9.2 yards per attempt (YPA). That's 132nd of 133 FBS schools, too.

While we can't rule out Brooks' big day averaging over 30 carries a game, Morton and the Red Raiders passing attack can keep rolling alongside him. TTU posted 401 passing yards last week against Oklahoma State on the road.

I've got Morton projected for 8.10 YPA in this matchup, and he's averaged 38.5 pass attempts per game. That's 311.9 passing yards at his normal volume, which could easily increase in such a friendly spot.

Arkansas at Missouri

Luther Burden (MIZZ) - Receiving Yds Luther Burden (MIZZ) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Though not a senior, this could be the last time we see Luther Burden III in Missouri Tigers colors.

Burden III is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he'll have one last chance to show out for Mizzou. The Arkansas Razorbacks allow 7.8 passing YPA, which is 91st in FBS.

An overall look at Burden's stats in 2024 are underwhelming, but he's been a victim of Mizzou's backup quarterback situation. In games where Brady Cook, who is back healthy, has played the full contest, he's posted a 25.3% target share (7.3 per game) and averaged 62.6 yards per game.

At 10.0 targets and 8.0 catches, per his season-long rate, I've got Burden projected for 75.6 yards. I have faith he will see elevated volume with Cook back, a solid matchup here, and just a 2.5-point spread as the Hogs can keep pace with the Tigers' up-and-down defense.

Burden III has also scored in all but two of Cook's full games (77.8% rate), so I'm adding a touchdown prop for the red zone weapon at even money.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Luther Burden (MIZZ) +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texas at Texas A&M

Jaydon Blue (TEX) - Rushing Yds Jaydon Blue (TEX) Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Texas Longhorns' CFP positioning (and potentially spot) are on the line this weekend. I'm not sure how much of the offense will pass through a guy carrying a football around campus this week.

Jaydon Blue has had extreme fumbling issues (eight lost in career), which has led to more of Quintrevion Wisner in the Horns' backfield. Wisner handled 26 of 42 running back carries last week, leaving just 15 for Blue. Overall, Blue has posted just 11.0 carries per game in the last five contests.

I don't think that's enough to broach this line against a stiff Texas A&M Aggies rush defense. Texas A&M is allowing just 3.8 YPC (38th in FBS), and a 5.5-point spread could leave fewer rushing attempts than normal for a Texas team that's posted an average differential of +24.4 points per game this season.

I'm projecting Blue will need roughly 10 carries to eclipse this line, but that's actually a sizable amount in this pass-first, ranked matchup compared to the share of the backfield he got last week.

Kansas State at Iowa State

DJ Giddens (KSU) - Rushing Yds DJ Giddens (KSU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Higgins (ISU) - Receiving Yds Jayden Higgins (ISU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Big 12 will likely come down to this game with roughly five times potentially still alive by the time it kicks off. Expect offense -- as is the case in most conference battles.

Destiny was in the Iowa State Cyclones' hands weeks ago handily, but they've lost two of three and barely escaped last week in Salt Lake due to an injury to Utah's fourth-string QB. ISU's issue remains the same: a total lack of ability to defend the run. They're 112th in YPC allowed (5.2) and have allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of their last four games.

Enter DJ Giddens. Giddens has topped the century mark seven times this season, including 130-plus in consecutive games. At his season average for carries (17.4), I've got Giddens projected for 102.4 yards on the ground in a must-win spot for K-State.

However, ISU has still found wins in some of these late-season matchups thanks to the emergence of wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Higgins has a team-best 33.2% target share this season, seeing 9.8 looks per game.

Frankly, Higgins has crushed this line in recent weeks, but I'm not sure markets have fully caught up to how much he's gapped co-star Jaylin Noel. He's only fallen short of 60 yards receiving once this season, and the senior has posted 92.3 yards per game.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 71st in passing YPA allowed (7.1), so you'd even have to consider this a plus matchup for him. I've got Higgins projected for 7.9 catches and 80.1 receiving yards at a median in this one.

