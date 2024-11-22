College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 13

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

Wake Forest at Miami (FL)

Demond Claiborne (WAKE) - Rushing Yds Demond Claiborne (WAKE) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Before I'm scared off a rushing prop in a 23.5-point spread, the Miami (FL) Hurricanes need to prove they can blow the doors off a squad. They've trailed in the second half amid five of their last six games, including a loss in the most recent one to Georgia Tech.

Miami's talented squad isn't always buttoned up, evidenced by ranking just 58th in rushing yards per attempt allowed (4.1 YPA). The Jackets ran all over them, and emerging Wake Forest Demon Deacons star Demond Claiborne can certainly continue that trend.

Claiborne has handled 190 carries in 10 contests, which is good for a a 57.1% share of the Deacs' rushing opportunities. He's topped 85 rushing yards in 7 of Wake's 10 games this season, and this is no outlier matchup.

I've got Claiborne projected for 4.5 yards per carry in this matchup, meaning he'd need just 15.7 carries to eclipse this total. He's earned at least that in six straight games.

Indiana at Ohio State

Will Howard (OSU) - Passing Yds Will Howard (OSU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

We'll find out just how real Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers are on Saturday in Columbus.

Indiana has bashed a weak Big Ten schedule to a point where they're a top-15 defense against both the rush and pass on a YPA basis. Can that continue against the Ohio State Buckeyes? The under on Will Howard's prop has multiple paths to hit depending on the answer.

If Indiana's pass defense is for real, this mark is strangely high for the graduate transfer. Howard has averaged 243.0 yards per game in three one-possession games that the Buckeyes have played, and that's giving a ton of credit for a 326-yard effort in a negative script at Oregon.

On the other hand, if Indiana's defense is indeed too small to hang in the trenches, Ohio State probably opts for rushing the ball. They have a 54.0% rush rate, and Howard is averaging just 25.5 attempts per game.

At that season average for attempts, I'm projecting 17.2 completions for 134.2 passing yards in this negative matchup. The volume could fail him, too.

Really, the only way I see Howard achieving this line is if Indiana's offense forces a shootout against FBS' third-rank defense on a yards per play basis (4.1 YPP). That also seems unlikely.

BYU at Arizona State

Cameron Skattebo (ASU) - Rushing + Receiving Yds Cameron Skattebo (ASU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Two weeks ago, the Brigham Young Cougars controlled their CFP destiny. Now, a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils might remove them from the conversation entirely.

Arizona State is 7-1 in games where quarterback Sam Leavitt has been able to start, averaging 33.4 points per game in those contests. They've been the Big 12's second-best offense when he's in the lineup, and it's due to being able to pass or rush in any matchup.

Last week, I highlighted Jordyn Tyson in a pass-friendly matchup. This week, Cam Skattebo should be the main man out of the Forks' backfield. On a YPA basis, BYU is 6th in passing defense but 66th in rushing defense, highlighting more issues around the line of scrimmage.

Skattebo has handled 22.1 carries and 4.0 targets per game (14.5% share; third on the team) to produce 169.1 scrimmage yards per game this season. He's eclipsed this mark in four of his last six games.

In his first game back from injury last week, Skattebo's workload was great with 29 total touches. His rushing efficiency (2.9 YPC) just wasn't there. A week further removed from the injury, I want to buy this reduced line on the scrimmage-yard compiler.

Colorado at Kansas

Luke Grimm (KU) - Receiving Yds Luke Grimm (KU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Luke Grimm (KU) - Total Receptions Luke Grimm (KU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

In case you haven't heard, the Colorado Buffaloes have the Heisman Trophy odds-on favorite playing corner (and wideout). It's made them one of the most difficult matchups for receivers out wide all season.

However, the slot is a different story.

Texas Tech's Josh Kelly ripped them apart for 8 catches and 106 yards from that area, and Utah's Dorian Singer topped his props with 5 catches for 65 receiving yards despite a true freshman under center.

Luke Grimm is one of the best slot wideouts in the country for the Kansas Jayhawks to keep this going. The senior has lined up in the slot for 76.0% of his snaps this year and leads the team with a 28.2% target share (6.9 per game) from that position.

Kansas' awful defense (5.6 YPP allowed; 74th in FBS) opposite two Heisman contenders for Colorado will make the Jayhawks need to keep pace in this one, and the slot is one of the few positions Colorado's defense has been vulnerable this year. They've allowed just 3.7 YPC on the ground, which is a huge deterrent to Kansas' normal gameplan.

Expect a return to early-season form for Grimm, who hasn't caught more than four balls in four straight games as the KU running game was churning.

Army at Notre Dame

Bryson Daily (ARMY) - Rushing Yds Bryson Daily (ARMY) Over More odds in Sportsbook

A CFP berth is realistically on the line for both of these schools. A setback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would be catastrophic, and chaos could push the Army Black Knights into the at-large bid if they get some help from the Mountain West.

I just don't understand this line for Army's Bryson Daily. The quarterback will likely find himself somewhere in the Heisman mix after a season where he's already compiled 1,062 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores with at least three games to go.

Notre Dame has the nation's sixth-ranked pass defense (4.4 YPC), so Army's triple-option attack is, in some ways, a perfect recipe to move the ball. The Irish are just 23rd in rushing YPA allowed, and we saw a mirror matchup for them against Navy earlier this season. Even though Notre Dame won 51-14, Navy QB Blake Horvath ran for 129 yards and a score.

With that the case, Daily has topped 110 rushing yards and scored in every game sans a blowout in the Knights' opener. This reduced line feel like overthinking the spread and a Notre Dame matchup that wasn't too tough for Horvath.

I'll add a touchdown bet here when the signal-caller has scored 19 times in his last six games. If it's not from the legs of Daily, Army probably hasn't scored at all.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bryson Daily (ARMY) -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

