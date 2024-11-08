College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 11

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football Player Props

Georgia at Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart (MISS) - Rushing Yds Jaxson Dart (MISS) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Mississippi Rebels' offense is getting thinner by the week.

Wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins are doubtful for Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs, and running back Henry Parrish is out. Yet, Ole Miss is still just a 2.5-point underdog to win on Saturday. How? Their prolific quarterback.

Jaxson Dart is scorching. He's sixth in FBS with an 86.4 QBR, totaling at least 285 passing yards and 24 rushing yards in each of the Rebels' last four contests.

I'm expecting that ratio to shift a bit more toward the ground as he's forced to make things happen against UGA's prolific defense. Dart topped 30 yards on the ground seven times last season, but Harris and Watkins have allowed him to beat more teams from the pocket in 2024.

In less than a half before an injury, freshman DJ Lagway had 18 rushing yards for the Florida Gators last week against the Dawgs. I'm forecasting Dart's legs are one of the ways Mississippi can move the chains down so many pieces.

Colorado at Texas Tech

Shedeur Sanders (COLO) - Passing TDs Shedeur Sanders (COLO) Over More odds in Sportsbook

As a Colorado Buffaloes alum currently residing in Lubbock, no person on the planet has spent more time analyzing this one -- pivotal for the Big 12 title picture -- than me.

Putting that bias aside, the Buffs are in a tremendous position to move the ball on a Texas Tech Red Raiders defense that, hot off an upset of Iowa State, has been prone to complete meltdowns this season. They're 95th or worse against both the run and pass on a yards per attempt (YPA) basis. Baylor dropped 59 on their dome at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This could be a marquee game for Shedeur Sanders as a result. CU is 11th in FBS in pass rate (58.4%), proving to attack through the air when possible, and they've scored just 10 rushing touchdowns all season. Three of those are from Sanders himself.

With CU's projected game total at 34.5 points, oddsmakers are expecting nearly five scores from Colorado. Sanders has accounted for at least three TDs in six of eight games this year and enters off back-to-back contests with a rushing score despite seven total rushing yards in those games. He's bound to regress toward tossing more passing scores, and this is a perfect matchup for it.

Josh Kelly (TTU) - Receiving Yds Josh Kelly (TTU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side, expect a huge day from Tech's Josh Kelly as the Red Raiders try to keep pace.

Considering 92.5% of Kelly's routes have come from the slot this season, he'll likely dodge Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter on several occasions. Kelly has seen 10.8 targets per game with a team-best 28.8% share of Behren Morton's passes.

He drew 18 targets in a pass-heavy script last week, which were the most in FBS. CU's improved rush defense allows just 4.2 YPA, so this isn't a spot where they'll be able to let Tahj Brooks run wild, either.

At 9.2 projected catches on 13.1 projected targets, I've got Kelly roughly projected for 80.2 yards in this matchup.

Alabama at LSU

Jalen Milroe (BAMA) - Passing + Rushing Yds Jalen Milroe (BAMA) Over More odds in Sportsbook

As promised on Covering the Spread when giving out the Alabama Crimson Tide's team total, I'm backing a huge day for Jalen Milroe after a quiet October.

A dual threat like Milroe should be licking his chops against the LSU Tigers' defense. LSU is 92nd in passing YPA allowed with a mediocre ranking (44th) against the run given their level of competition.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart posted 311 passing and rushing yards on them, and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed posted 132 combo yards in under a half. Milroe, still on the periphery of Heisman contention, has averaged 242.1 passing yards and 47.5 rushing yards per game in 2024.

Though sketchy, the Tigers are just 2.5-point home underdogs, inspiring hope for a competitive affair. Milroe has posted 326.5 combo yards per game in the four one-possession affairs he's played this season.

I can't wait to buy great players who have missed their prop in several consecutive games, and Milroe hasn't topped 285 combo yards in three games. Even in Death Valley, this squishy Tigers D can help him buck the trend.

BYU at Utah

LJ Martin (BYU) - Rushing Yds LJ Martin (BYU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

There is no sketchier game line this weekend than the undefeated Brigham Young Cougars being just tiny favorites over the Utah Utes, who are 1-4 in Big 12 play. "The Holy War" is no stranger to weird outcomes, though.

This line for LJ Martin is particularly appealing if BYU isn't able to pull out to a lead. Martin's workload is pretty underwhelming in both long-term and recent samples. He's handled only 22.7% of BYU's total rush attempts this season battling injuries. Just looking at last week, he only recorded 15 of the Cougs' 30 running back carries (50.0%).

Martin's been efficient in two straight matchups that are kind to offenses. UCF and Oklahoma State are outside the top 80 in yards per play (YPP) on defense in FBS. Kyle Whittingham's Utes always bring in on that side of the ball, ranking 38th despite a particularly challenging year on offense behind true freshman QB Isaac Wilson.

Utah's ability to limit BYU's effectiveness is how they're a small underdog in a game with a low total (40.5). I'm projecting Martin will need 13.2 carries to meet this mark. His questionable workload, a less favorable script than recent weeks, and this game's projected glacial tempo don't bode well for that outlook.

