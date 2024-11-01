College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 10

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football Player Props

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Tahj Brooks might have the best rushing role in college football right now.

In addition to a 65.3% rush share for the season, Brooks posted another 30 carries last week and fell short of this line by just 4 total yards as true freshman backup quarterback Will Hammond was thrust into action due to injury. It'll help the Texas Tech Red Raiders offense as a whole that veteran starter Behren Morton will return this week.

Some might be scared of a rushing prop for a 13.5-point underdog, but that spread could be a farce with how well Brooks should be able to control clock and create offense on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are abysmal against the rush, allowing 5.2 yards per carry (115th in FBS).

I've got a rough projection of 25.6 carries and 133.1 rushing yards in this matchup for Brooks. There's value on this line that correlates well with Tech covering the spread. Texas Tech's defense is always a worry, which is why I prefer this prop of the two lines.

Florida at Georgia

Though Carson Beck was downright awful the last time we saw him, he deserves a pass against Texas -- FBS' top-ranked defense in passing YPA allowed.

In fact, Beck has now battled five top-55 schools in total pass defense (yards per game) amidst six FBS contests. The only exception? A Mississippi State defense that ranks 120th in total pass D, and Beck lit them up for 459 (!) passing yards and 3 scores.

The Florida Gators' 7.8 passing YPA allowed (88th in FBS) make for his second-easiest date of the season, and while the Georgia Bulldogs could conceivably have their way with Florida's mediocre rush defense, this seems like a spot for Kirby Smart to instill confidence in the most valuable part of their championship hopes this season.

Last season, Georgia trounced Florida, 43-20, and Beck had 315 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in a supremely positive script. A better Gators offense and less consistent Dawgs running game should thrust a bit more onto his plate, so I'll happily back the signal-caller's overs in one of the best rivalry games in college football.

Louisville at Clemson

Both the Louisville Cardinals and Clemson Tigers have won big with defense in recent seasons, but there's a 61.5-point total in this ACC matchup on Saturday for a reason.

Clemson's been thoroughly human against the pass in 2024. They've allowed 218.0 yards per game, which is 55th in FBS. While that improves to 34th on a YPA basis, it might also just be a product of a weak schedule of passing games.

Either way, Ja'Corey Brooks is lined for an "outlier" matchup here, and he shouldn't be. Brooks has topped 80 receiving yards in all but one game this year behind 8.0 targets per game (24.6% share). The exception came against a true outlier: Notre Dame's no-fly zone.

As a 10.5-point underdog, I've got Brooks projected for 10 targets, catching 6.9 of them for 84.6 yards. This is a tougher-than-normal matchup, but this line is too low.

The same can be said for Clemson's Phil Mafah. Mafah has taken the reigns for the Tigers with a 45.7% rush share that's gigantic when factoring in a minimum margin of victory of 16 points since the season opener against Georgia.

The senior has topped 100 rushing yards in four of his last six games, and Louisville is a decent matchup to keep it going. They're allowing 4.2 yards per carry (61st in FBS) when Clemson is expected to lead.

Forecasting 23 carries in a somewhat competitive game, I'd project Mafah for 123.1 rushing yards within this matchup. With a workload hidden by blowouts, this line might turn out to be a steal if he encroaches on his season-high in carries from two weeks ago (25).

USC at Washington

While Jedd Fisch's 4-4 start with the Washington Huskies leaves a verdict to be rendered, they've got a path to dispatch the USC Trojans at home in Week 10.

That path is through Jonah Coleman, who is not always the focal point of this UDub offense. He's posted just 14.8 carries this season, but that's still a meaty 49.4% share of the Huskies' totes. Quarterback Will Rogers (-67 rushing yards this season) won't soak up touches in a positive script, either.

A neutral script is all Coleman appears to need to dispatch this rushing line. He's eclipsed 80 yards on the ground in every game with at least 16 carries, and I'd have to think Fisch gets him involved against USC's struggling rush defense (4.2 YPA allowed; 68th in FBS).

Handling 19 of 25 running back carries a week ago when trailing by multiple scores to Indiana, the junior's workload is ascending. Forecasting a conservative amount of carries (18) as a small 'dog to USC, I've got Coleman projected at 98.1 rushing yards on Saturday.

