College Football Odds: SEC Championship Odds for 2026

After a long stretch of dominating college football, the SEC hasn’t won a national title in any of the past three seasons. But the league looks super strong heading into 2026.

Who are this year's favorites to win the SEC Championship Game, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

SEC Odds 2026

SEC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 SEC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Georgia +280 Texas +340 Oklahoma +850 Alabama +900 LSU +900 Ole Miss +1000 Texas A&M +1100 Tennessee +1800 Florida +2200 Missouri +3500 Auburn +4000 South Carolina +4000 Vanderbilt +8000 Kentucky +12500 Mississippi State +15000 Arkansas +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.