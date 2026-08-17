College Football Odds: SEC Championship Odds for 2026
After a long stretch of dominating college football, the SEC hasn’t won a national title in any of the past three seasons. But the league looks super strong heading into 2026.
Who are this year's favorites to win the SEC Championship Game, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?
All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
SEC Odds 2026
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.