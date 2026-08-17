College Football Odds: Big Ten Championship Odds for 2026

The national champ has come from the Big Ten in each of the past three seasons, and it’s expected to be a strong league once again in 2026.

Who are this year's favorites to win the Big Ten Championship Game, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Big Ten Odds 2026

Big Ten Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Big Ten Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Ohio State +180 Oregon +270 Indiana +300 USC +1400 Michigan +1600 Penn State +1700 Washington +3000 Iowa +4500 Wisconsin +10000 UCLA +12500 Minnesota +12500 Nebraska +15000 Illinois +15000 Northwestern +35000 Maryland +40000 Purdue +40000 Rutgers +40000 Michigan State +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.