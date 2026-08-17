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College Football Odds: ACC Championship Odds for 2026

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Football Odds: ACC Championship Odds for 2026

After getting to last year’s national title game, the Miami Hurricanes enter the campaign as a big favorite to win this season’s ACC Championship Game.

Per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the ACC title odds for every team in the league.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

ACC Odds 2026

ACC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026
Miami Florida
Louisville
SMU
Clemson
Pittsburgh
Virginia
Virginia Tech
NC State
Georgia Tech
California
Florida State
Duke
Wake Forest
Syracuse
North Carolina
Stanford
Boston College

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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