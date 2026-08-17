College Football Odds: ACC Championship Odds for 2026

After getting to last year’s national title game, the Miami Hurricanes enter the campaign as a big favorite to win this season’s ACC Championship Game.

Per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the ACC title odds for every team in the league.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

ACC Odds 2026

ACC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 ACC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Miami Florida -150 Louisville +750 SMU +750 Clemson +1600 Pittsburgh +2000 Virginia +2000 Virginia Tech +2500 NC State +2500 Georgia Tech +3500 California +3500 Florida State +4000 Duke +7000 Wake Forest +8000 Syracuse +10000 North Carolina +15000 Stanford +35000 Boston College +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.