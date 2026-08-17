Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (63-61) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-64)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | CIN: (+110)

STL: (-118) | CIN: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 12-6, 3.46 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 4-8, 5.15 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Andre Pallante (12-6) versus the Reds and Rhett Lowder (4-8). Pallante's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pallante's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Reds have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Lowder's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.5%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -156 to cover.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

Cardinals versus Reds on Aug. 17 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 14-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 120 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 65-55-0 against the spread in their 120 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (38-41).

Cincinnati has a 21-27 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-55-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 63-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Burleson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 132 hits. He is batting .284 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .243 with a .376 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .249 with 56 walks and 76 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a team-high .474 slugging percentage. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 107 hits with a .344 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .477.

Including all qualifying players, he is 61st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks while batting .217.

Tyler Stephenson has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .251.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

7/26/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/25/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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