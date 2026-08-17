College Football Odds: Big 12 Championship Odds for 2026

Texas Tech enters the 2026 season as a sizable favorite to win the Big 12 Championship Game.

Per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Big 12 title odds for every team in the league.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Big 12 Odds 2026

Big 12 Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Big 12 Conference Championship Game Winner 2026 Texas Tech -105 BYU +550 Utah +900 Houston +1600 Kansas State +1600 TCU +1700 Arizona +2200 Arizona State +2500 Oklahoma State +2700 Baylor +3500 WV Mountaineers +4000 Kansas +4500 UCF +5000 Cincinnati +10000 Colorado +10000 Iowa State +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.