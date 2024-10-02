College Football Best Bets for Week 6

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with the next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

Week 6 is a bit of an underwhelming slate with only one top-25 matchup. In fact, College GameDay is even headed to a contest with a 10.5-point favorite. There's still value to be had across college football, though.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Betting Picks

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

The only top-25 matchup of the week is a battle between the No. 9 Missouri Tigers and the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies. Despite a 4-0 record, the Tigers are coming into this game as underdogs, part of which is likely due to playing in one of the toughest atmospheres in college football -- Kyle Field. Missouri's recent play hasn't done it any favors, either, as the Tigers needed double overtime to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last game and won by only six against the Boston College Eagles in Week 3. Keep in mind Mizzou was favored by 14+ points in both contests.

But Texas A&M is also not exactly playing up to snuff, carrying a 1-4 record against the spread (ATS). As we mentioned, the Aggies are simply the favorite probably due to the home advantage -- something we can't completely ignore. After being listed as 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, the line continues to move in A&M's favor (now at 2.5). That's fine by me as it's only adding more juice to the Missouri moneyline (+110).

While there should be some concerns surrounding the Tigers after recent performances, this is still the superior team. According to ESPN's SP+ rankings -- which is a tempo and opponent adjusted metric that measures efficiency -- Missouri is the 9th-best team in the land while ranking 11th in offensive SP+ and 15th in defensive SP+. Texas A&M is 19th in the metric, 39th in offensive SP+, and 23rd in defensive SP+.

Led by the defensive-minded coach Mike Elko, the Aggies strength is defense, but this isn't the best matchup. The Tigers have a lethal receiving duo in Luther Burden and Theo Wease Jr., and A&M ranks 92nd in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade. After a slow start, Burden is waking up to the tune of 12 catches for 193 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the last two. Plus, quarterback Brady Cook has posted his best PFF passing grades of the season over Mizzou's previous two.

We can question Texas A&M run defense, too, as opponents are attempting only 28.0 carries per game against the unit (eighth-fewest in the nation). The Aggies are in the top 42% in yards allowed per carry (3.9) -- not exactly invincible. The Tigers love to run the rock with 5.2 yards per attempt (top 18%) and 41.3 rushing attempts per contest (top 15% for the most carries).

Along with defensive concerns, Texas A&M's passing offense has been putrid with only 6.3 yards per passing attempt (bottom 27%). The Aggies heavily lean on the run, attempting 43.5 rushes per game (top 9%). What's Missouri's biggest strength on defense? Stopping the run by giving up only 3.3 yards per carry (top 18%).

With two teams who love to run the ball, the ground game will likely decide this one. Ultimately, I trust the Tigers' offense more. The unit is more balanced and can keep A&M honest thanks to the downfield threats of Burden and Wease. numberFire's game projections also have Missouri squeaking by with a win.

No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers at Northwestern Wildcats

The Indiana Hoosiers have quietly turned into one of the biggest stories in the Big Ten, carrying a 5-0 record while logging 41.8 points per game (top 8%) and 466.0 yards per contest (top 15%). Following Week 5's 42-28 win over the Maryland Terrapins, the Hoosiers were rewarded with a berth in the AP Top 25 Poll.

With opponents like Florida International, Western Illinois, and Charlotte on the schedule, there should be questions about Indiana's offense. Is it really that good or elevated by weak opponents? The unit will likely slide as the season progresses with upcoming matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Still, putting up 42 points and 510 passing yards on Maryland was promising. This was the toughest defense on the schedule yet as the Terrapins rank 35th in ESPN's defensive SP+. IU suffered major turnover issues in the first quarter, surrendering three giveaways. From then on, the offense was buzzing.

The Northwestern Wildcats' defense is another step up, sitting at 21st in defensive SP+. The Cats are giving up 18.7 PPG (top 18%), 333.3 yards per contest (top 26%), and 3.0 yards per carry (top 11%). Perhaps the biggest challenge to scoring for the Hoosiers will be speeding up the game as Northwestern averages 28.3 seconds per game (top 22% for slowest tempos). However, Indiana is not exactly playing at a blistering speed with 27.2 seconds per play (top 40% for slowest tempos).

Turnover woes will probably be the biggest concern for stopping the Hoosiers from going over 27.5 points because the Wildcats are forcing 1.7 takeaways per contest (top 30%). However, the passing game should be licking its chops.

Indiana is logging 9.6 yards per passing attempt (top 7%) and 283.5 passing yards per contest (top 19%). Outside of two early interceptions last week, quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been balling with a 88.7 PFF player grade and 89.7 passing grade. Wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. are both over 320 receiving yards and 17.0 yards per catch, as well.

Attacking through the air could be the Hoosiers' route to success. Northwestern is in the bottom 35% of passing yards allowed per contest and are mediocre in passing yards allowed per attempt (top 63%). The Washington Huskies are the best passing offense the Wildcats have seen by a landslide, and they gave up 247 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt.

numberFire also has Indiana forecasted for 28.8 points while MasseyRatings is at 28 points. The Hoosiers can pass to over 27.5 points, and with IU holding a slow tempo up to this point, Northwestern's likely efforts to slow this down doesn't have me too worried.

No. 8 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at California Golden Bears

College GameDay is headed to Berkley, California for the first time as the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and California Golden Bears will collide on Saturday night. On the surface, this doesn't look like the best matchup in a pretty underwhelming Week 6 slate as the Hurricanes are 10.5-point favorites. However, Miami's offense against California's defense could be must-see TV.

Of course, the Canes' offense has been electric, posting 47.8 PPG (top 3%) and 594.8 yards per contest (the most). Quarterback Cameron Ward, who has the third-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+550), is second in the nation with 1,782 passing yards. His top targets Xavier Restrepo (422 receiving yards) and Isaiah Horton (312 receiving yards) have excelled, as well.

The Golden Bears are giving up only 12.7 PPG (top 7%), 282.0 yards per game (top 12%), and 4.3 yards per play (top 10%). The secondary has held opponents to only 6.0 yards per passing attempt (top 20%) while boasting PFF's 16th-best coverage grade. Cornerback Nohl Williams has four interceptions (tied for the most in CFB), and Teddye Buchanan and Cade Uluave have been an exceptional linebacker duo, holding opponents to 3.2 yards per rushing attempt (top 16%).

Miami comes off a 38-point outing while recording 508 total yards and 9.0 yards per passing attempt against the Virginia Tech Hokies, who has a pretty talented secondary. California has yet to face a good passing offense; the Bears' top opponents thus far include the Auburn Tigers and Florida State Seminoles, who both attempt few passes per game. In a strength against strength matchup, I have much more faith in the Canes' offense.

In Week 5, Miami's defense was shredded for 34 points and over 200 rushing yards. The Canes are staying strong in the secondary with 5.3 yards allowed per passing attempt (top 9%). Cal is capable of running the rock with Jadyn Ott and Jaivian Thomas, who is averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Thomas also logged 169 rushing yards in Week 3 when Ott was absent. Plus, starting halfback Ott recorded 1,315 rushing yards a season ago. According to NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board, Ott is currently the sixth-best running back in the class. After returning from an ankle or foot injury, Ott comes off his best game of the season with 73 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

The Golden Bears have a tandem of home run threats with Ott and Thomas, taking advantage of where the Hurricanes struggled a week ago. Some short fields could aid California's offense, too, as Miami had three turnovers last week. We talked about the ball-hawking cornerback Williams, and the Bears finished with 2.0 takeaways per contest last season (tied for third-most).

Between the Hurricanes' passing offense and Cal's running back duo, each offense has the ideal matchup to put up some points.

