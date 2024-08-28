College Football Best Bets for Week 1

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with the next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

Week 1 is finally here, giving us our first look at the new college football landscape. The season opens with three top-25 non-conference matchups on the slate -- one of which takes place on Sunday night. We also get an intriguing in-state battle between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and Florida Gators.

Which teams will live up to offseason expectations and who will disappoint? Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Betting Picks

No. 14 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Starting with the gem of the noon slate, the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are meeting in a neutral site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Clemson has the shortest odds to win the ACC Championship Game (+300) while Georgia carries the best college football national championship odds (+280).

The Bulldogs are 42-2 since 2021 while the Tigers have fallen out of the national picture over the last handful of seasons and come off their lowest win total since 2010, finishing 9-4 in 2023. Still, don't completely overlook Clemson, as the Tigers are +172 to make the CFP, and Georgia is viewed as a near slam dunk to do the same (-590).

We are getting a game with CFP implications immediately. If the Tigers can pull off the upset, their chances of appearing in the playoffs will likely skyrocket. Are they capable of coming out with the dub?

As expected considering each squad's recent success, the Bulldogs are a notable 13.5-point favorite. Don't hold your breath for Clemson to win outright -- numberFire's projections are giving Georgia an 83.1% chance to win.

This game could ultimately ride on quarterback Cade Klubnik's arm. That's not the safest bet as the Tigers' signal-caller was mediocre a season ago. Plus, there are still a ton of questions surrounding Clemson's receiving corps, especially after Beaux Collins (second-most receiving yards in 2023) transferred to Notre Dame.

The Tigers' interior offensive line is still a big problem, too. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Clemson's offensive line finished 182nd in pass blocking efficiency in FBS last season. Per usual, the Bulldogs are expected to have a nasty defense with plenty of capable pass rushers, including Mykel Williams -- who is the eighth-best prospect in NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

I have little to no confidence in the Tigers' offense; this is the same unit that was in the bottom half of Division 1 in yards per game in 2023. Running the ball could be a tough task due to the interior O-line, even with running back Phil Mafah touting the rock.

I'll lean with what we've seen from each team over the last few seasons. Clemson has struggled to score while Georgia continues to be the cream of the crop for defense. Give me the Tigers to go under 17.5 points.

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Coach Mike Elko is in store for one heck of a debut for the Texas A&M Aggies. In his first game wearing the whistle, Elko will have 102,000-plus fans behind him in one of the most daunting home field advantages in America -- a night game at Kyle Field.

However, we shouldn't completely overlook that this is Texas A&M's first game in a new era. Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have established a formula under coach Marcus Freeman, who is carrying a 19-7 record over his first two seasons.

The Aggies are +225 to make the CFP while the Irish are -170. FanDuel's college football win total odds are telling the same story with A&M carrying a 8.5-win total compared to Notre Dame's 10.5 clip.

We can't overlook the home advantage, but the Aggies underwent more offseason changes than the Fighting Irish. This could mean a longer "adjustment" period early in the season for Texas A&M compared to Notre Dame.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

For example, several significant players transferred out of the Aggies' program -- including wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen. The Aggies' biggest strength will likely be leaning on quarterback Conner Weigman, who posted a 90.9 PFF passing grade in a limited four-game sample size before sustaining a season-ending injury in 2023.

Here's where the problem lays for A&M: the Irish should feature one of CFB's best pass defenses. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is one of the best defensive backs in America and 10th on the consensus big board for the 2025 draft. Xavier Watts is a solid safety, and the defensive line can bring pressure.

R.J. Oben is a key transfer edge rusher who posted a solid 73.8 pass rush grade last season. The interior is about as good as it gets as Howard Cross posted a 89.8 PFF player grade and 89.8 pass rush grade in 2023, and Rylie Mills impressed with a 80.6 player grade and 82.4 pass rush grade.

Texas A&M's O-line finished 217th in pass blocking efficiency across FBS in 2023. Blocking is still a concern going into 2024, and the Irish have the defensive front to take advantage of the weakness. Combine that with an exceptional secondary, and ND has the tools to cut off Weigman.

The Fighting Irish are expected to have a solid offensive line and run game once again. Transfer QB Riley Leonard -- who was 247 Sports' eighth-best transfer at his position -- could be the difference maker as the Aggies had a shaky secondary in 2023.

Ultimately, the combination of Notre Dame's defense and Texas A&M playing in its first game under Elko bodes enough confidence in me to take the underdog on the road.

No. 23 USC Trojans vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers

Week 1 ends with two standalone games. On Sunday, it's the USC Trojans against the LSU Tigers, and Monday features the Boston College Eagles facing the Florida State Seminoles.

Sunday's matchup should be one of the most interesting battles of the season-opening slate. The QB clash alone makes it worth watching.

Miller Moss (+3000) and Garrett Nussmeier (+1800) both carry respectable Heisman Trophy odds, yet each signal-caller barely has any experience under his belt. Both players are the epitome of waiting your turn as each QB is in his fourth season. Bowl season gave us a look at each player; Moss posted 372 passing yards and 6 touchdowns with a 89.3 passing grade while Nussmeier went for 395 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 79.6 passing grade.

While the quarterbacks can be viewed as pretty much even going into this matchup, the same cannot be said for the teams as a whole. USC feels like a situation similar FSU being ranked 10th in the preseason AP Poll despite losing a boatload of talent. The Trojans lost the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. This was a team that already struggled in 2023 with an 8-5 record. It could get even worse in 2024, as seen by their win total of 7.5.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

USC coach Lincoln Riley finally moved on from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. However, it's unlikely the Trojans' D gets fixed overnight. It finished 88th in coverage grade and 81st in run grade last year. The unit was also among the bottom 15% in Division 1 in points and yards allowed per game.

The Bayou Bengals simply hold the more talented roster. The offensive line figures to be one of the nation's best, led by offensive tackle Will Campbell, who is 12th on the consensus big board. LSU had the 10th-best pass blocking grade in the nation a season ago.

Defense is also a worry for the Tigers as they sat in the bottom 17% in passing yards allowed per attempt in 2023. The run defense also surrendered 4.4 yards per carry (bottom 37%). There's still some NFL talent, though, such as edge rusher Harold Perkins (19th on the consensus big board).

Plenty of points could be ahead considering the defensive struggles for each side. Plus, each QB shining in the 2023 bowl season is more reason for the over. LSU looks like the best bet to cover, as well. I'm willing to simply hang my hat on the more talented team as the Tigers carry a win total of 9.5 for 2024.

Gear up for NCAAF! Get a No-Sweat Token to use on any wager placed on any college football game taking place from August 29th to September 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.