College Football Best Bets for Week 0

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

We will get our first look at the changes in Week 0. While this week's shortened slate is a precursor to the real thing, there's still plenty to be excited about. College football is back; that's more than enough to get your blood pumping. A matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin is the gem of Week 0 paired with three games featuring smaller schools.

Let's dive into the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for this week's slate of games. Which matchups are holding the best bets for this week we?

College Football Betting Picks

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack

A quick look at TeamRankings unveils the way to go for the SMU Mustangs-Nevada Wolf Pack. The Mustangs totaled the 10th-most points per game (PPG) last year at 36.4, and the Wolf Pack gave up 33.5 PPG in 2023 (bottom 15%).

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's college football win totals, SMU is carrying a win total of 8.5 while Nevada is at 2.5 -- hence the 24.5-point spread in favor of the Mustangs. numberFire's game projections have SMU with a median scoring total of 44.53. If correct, this projection carries an implied probability of 72.2% (or -259 odds) for the Mustangs to reach at least 41 points. That's a huge difference compared to the -122 odds with 55.0% implied odds.

Quick tempo has been a big piece of SMU's offense as it totaled the 15th-most plays per game last season. Despite a ton of disheartening stats from Nevada in 2023, the Wolf Pack still managed to finish in the top half of plays per game in 2023. The tempo will likely play right into the Mustangs' hooves, opening up the chance for SMU to go over 40 points.

The Wolf Pack struggled mightily against the pass last year, ranking in the bottom 12% of yards allowed per pass attempt. SMU's passing attack is bound for some explosive stats as Preston Stone returns as the starting quarterback. Stone finished with PFF's fourth-highest passing grade (91.0) in the 2023 season.

Nevada plays fast enough for the Mustangs to get it going, and the Wolf Pack's pass defense is certainly weak enough for Stone to have a big game. Give me over 40.5 points for SMU.

Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos

That's right, a FCS school is a double-digit favorite on the road against a Division 1 opponent. The Montana State Bobcats hosted a second-round FCS playoff game last season but fell short against the North Dakota State Bison.

We don't see FCS teams favored often against D1 opponents, especially on the road. However, it's with good reason as the Bobcats are ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll. This roster is loaded with experience, carrying 23 seniors. Montana State has the experience and talent to go dominate on the road.

Much of this has to do with how bad the New Mexico Lobos are projected to be for 2024. They come off a 4-8 season, which -- believe it or not -- was the Lobos' highest win mark since going 9-4 in 2016. This is truly one of college football's worst teams, carrying a dreadful win total of 2.5. To make matters worse, New Mexico is +122 to go over 2.5.

The Lobos' defense will likely be a major problem in Week 0. The unit finished dead last in opponent points per play and second-to-last in opponent yards per play in 2023. This is a program in a clear rebuild with Bronco Mendenhall coaching in his first year at New Mexico.

Meanwhile, Montana State is right in the thick of things at the FCS level. It put up the second-most points per game (PPG) in FCS last season (39.9). The Bobcats return starting quarterback Tommy Mellott behind one of FCS's best offensive lines. Right tackle Marcus Wehr made Pro Football Focus' FCS All-America Team in 2023.

New Mexico was in the bottom 10 of rushing yards allowed per attempt a season ago, and Montana State is expected to have one of FCS' top rushing attacks behind an exceptional offensive line. The Mendenhall Era could get off to a terrible start with a significant loss against an FCS opponent.

