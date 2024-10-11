College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Penn State at USC

The seventh week of the college football season has arrived, and there are a handful of intriguing matchups scattered throughout the slate of games. On Saturday, one of the standout games involves the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions traveling West to take on the USC Trojans.

Penn State enters the contest with a pristine 5-0 record after defeating the UCLA Bruins, 27-11, in Week 6. On the other hand, USC are no longer a ranked team following a disappointing 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week, giving them a 3-2 record through six weeks of action.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's discuss the best bets for Saturday's bout between the Nittany Lions and Trojans that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Penn State at USC Betting Picks

On the surface, Miller Moss has achieved 283-plus passing yards in three of his five starts this season. However, USC's offense has shown some turnover concerns in recent weeks, and Moss struggled in last week's Big Ten matchup versus Minnesota.

Moss finished with only 200 passing yards against the Golden Gophers -- who are ranked 18th in defensive passing success rate (35.2%) and 16th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.092) -- despite attempting 38 passes. The Nittany Lions aren't too far behind the Golden Gophers in their ability to stop the pass, sitting at 23rd in defensive passing success rate (35.8%) and 17th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.091).

Along with Moss tossing four interceptions across the last three weeks, Penn State is tied for the 11th-fewest passing yards allowed per game (157). In addition to that, USC's offensive line is tied for 188th in pass blocking efficiency while Penn State has the fifth-highest pass-rushing grade, per PFF.

With the Nittany Lions leaning on their ground game and their defense being a stout unit against the pass, it's tough to envision a scenario where Moss is racking up plenty of passing yards in this matchup.

It was a slow start for Penn State in last week's win over UCLA as they didn't produce points until over halfway through the second quarter. Not having Nicholas Singleton in the backfield certainly had something to do with that, but the dynamic back is expected to return for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Aside from Singleton, Penn State has another talented back in Kaytron Allen, giving them a lethal duo, which has helped the Nittany Lions rank eighth in offensive rushing success rate (48.6%). On the flip side, the Trojans are 79th in defensive rushing success rate (41.4%), making it likely that Penn State relies on their rushing attack to maintain control of the game.

Besides the Nittany Lions being capable of winning this game in the trenches, the outcome could be decided by who wins the turnover margin. Penn State is currently tied for the 21st-best turnover margin (+4) while USC is all the way down at 96th (-3) thanks to their recent turnover woes.

Despite the Trojans possessing a 3-2 record against the spread (ATS), they are 1-2 ATS against Big Ten opponents in their first year in the conference. Penn State is the best Big Ten team USC has faced thus far, and a couple of miscues could prove to be costly for the Trojans at home.

