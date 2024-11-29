College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday, Week 14

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Fans will be treated to plenty of games on Friday, including four contests that involve a ranked team. Time is ticking for teams to bolster their resume for bowl games and the college football playoffs, so expect teams to have a little more pep in their step this week, whether it be a bowl-eligible team or a program trying to play spoiler.

College Football Week 14 Betting Picks

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Colorado

Entering their final game of the regular season, the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes have impressed in their first year in the Big 12, securing an 8-3 record. After losing to the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 13, the Buffaloes return home in Week 14 to square off against a dismal Oklahoma State Cowboys squad.

Not only are the Cowboys giving up the 17th-most points per game (34.1) in the country, but they rank 121st in net expected points added per play (0.15) on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, Colorado is 19th in net expected points added per play (0.17) on offense with Shedeur Sanders sitting at 13th in QBR (78.3) and 4th in total expected points added (78.5).

Covering the spread hasn't been an issue for the Buffs this season as they boast a fantastic 8-3 record against the spread (ATS). On the other hand, Oklahoma State is just 3-8 ATS, and they are amid an eight-game losing streak where they've lost four of those contests by 21-plus points.

Along with backing Colorado to cover the spread, I'll take Travis Hunter to achieve the over on his receiving yards with the Buffaloes still trying to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game. Aside from being a standout cornerback on defense, Hunter is the focal point of Colorado's aerial attack, leading the conference in receptions (82) and receiving touchdowns (11) while registering 1,036 receiving yards.

While Hunter is averaging 94.2 receiving yards per game, he's logged 100-plus yards in 6 of his 11 outings this year, including a 125-yard outing in last week's loss to Kansas. With the Cowboys allowing the 6th-most passing yards per game (271.7) and ranking 121st in expected points added per pass allowed (0.15), Hunter should have no issues racking up yardage in his final regular season game in Colorado.

Ball State at Ohio

There will be some MACtion happening on Friday with the Ball State Cardinals traveling to face the Ohio Bobcats. Ball State owns a forgettable 3-8 record with one of the worst defenses in the nation, allowing the 3rd-most points per game (39.9) and sitting at 130th in net expected points added per play (0.27) on defense.

As for Ohio, they have an 8-3 record, largely due to a formidable defense that is permitting the 15th-fewest points per game (18.5) and is 11th in expected points added per rush (-0.12). This is worth noting as the Cardinals' strength on offense -- if they have one -- is running the ball as they 93rd in expected points added per pass (-0.03) and 66th in expected points added per rush (0.03).

Despite Ball State notching a 7-4 record ATS this season, they've lost four of their last five games, with their latest loss being a 25-point defeat to the Bowling Green State Falcons at home. On the flip side, the Bobcats are also 7-4 ATS while they are currently on a four-game winning streak where they've won each contest by 17-plus points.

Utah State at Colorado State

Even though the Utah State Aggies have an offense that doesn't boast entirely awful metrics, they deploy a dreadful defense, and they are 3-3 against Mountain West opponents. Utah State's offense is 32nd in offensive success rate (44.2%), but their defense is all the way down at 122nd in success rate (46.0%) entering Friday's bout with the Colorado State Rams.

Although their most recent game was a 28-22 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs on the road, Colorado State was on a five-game winning streak before that result. All seven of the Rams' victories this season have been by seven-plus points, and they are 7-4 ATS (compared to Utah State being 4-7 ATS).

While the Aggies have won two straight contests, those victories came against the four-win Hawaii Warriors and three-win San Diego State Aztecs at home. With Utah State featuring a defense that is giving up the sixth-most points per game (37.4), Colorado State should secure an easy win at home to conclude the regular season.

