College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for USC at Michigan

Last year's national champions badly need some momentum, and they'll have to snatch it from one of the most eyebrow-raising teams of the early season.

The USC Trojans make their Big Ten debut in "The Big House" on Saturday, September 21st at 3:30pm EST against the Michigan Wolverines. This ranked clash is one of Saturday's most anticipated contests.

According to the college football odds at FanDuel, USC is a 5.5-point favorite to win on the road, and this game's total is low at 44.5 points.

What are the best bets in this rematch of the 2004 Rose Bowl?

USC at Michigan Betting Picks

When Michigan went their first three quarters without a touchdown against their only other Power 4 opponent this year, I like the +160 odds that UM's first points will come via the leg of Dominic Zvada.

Zvada has already drilled three kicks over 50 yards this season and sports an 86.7% career accuracy, which would have ranked 17th on its own in FBS last year. He's a reliable bet if Michigan can just cross the 35-yard line.

UM is making a swap at quarterback to Alex Orji in this one, and while the dual-threat QB could provide a little juice, the inexperienced junior is completing just 50.0% of his passes in limited action thus far. I'm expecting tough sledding against a USC defense that has improved through the portal to rank 59th in yards per play allowed (5.2 YPP) thus far.

Oddsmakers expect a low-scoring slog, per the game's total. I don't think a field goal coming first should be plus money for either side -- but especially Blue considering their struggles under center.

If one thing about the Wolverines has seamlessly translated from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore, it's their rush D.

Michigan was 7th in FBS last year at 3.0 yards per attempt (YPA) allowed, and they're 17th thus far (2.9 YPA) despite an earlier matchup with the explosive Texas Longhorns. That should mean that Lincoln Riley will have to generate touches for Woody Marks a bit differently in this one.

Marks has averaged 14.5 carries and 3.0 targets per game thus far for the Trojans, but pass-catching is arguably his specialty. He held at least a 9.5% target share (or 3.4 looks per game) each of the past two seasons in the Mississippi State Bulldogs' "Air Raid" attack.

Texas fired six targets to Jaydon Blue, their starting back, in their matchup with Michigan, and he caught all of them for 38 yards. Blue had just nine carries, too. I'd forecast the talented Marks having no issues replicating that outcome, which could smash this prop on one explosive reception.

