College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Tennessee at Oklahoma

Week 4 of the college football season is shaping up to have a handful of enticing matchups. One of the games that will surely catch the attention of avid fans is a ranked showdown between the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Volunteers and Sooners are both unbeaten through the first three weeks, so this game could be crucial in the SEC and playoff race. Saturday's contest will be Oklahoma's first game against an SEC opponent since joining the conference, and Sooners head coach Brent Venables will surely want to make a great first impression at home in front of the fans in Norman, Oklahoma.

While using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at some of the best bets for Saturday's Tennessee-Oklahoma clash that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Tennessee at Oklahoma Betting Picks

The Sooners have gotten off to a 3-0 start to the season, but quarterback Jackson Arnold hasn't been consistently effective under center. Despite facing the Temple Owls, Houston Cougars, and Tulane Green Wave in his first three starts this year, Arnold has yet to eclipse 174 passing yards in a game.

At the moment, Arnold is ranked 63rd in QBR (58.0) and 57th in expected points added (10.3) while he's completing only 62.8% of his passes. Similar to most quarterbacks, Arnold's numbers also get much worse when pressured, and the Volunteers could make the first-year starter uncomfortable in the pocket.

Jackson Arnold (OU) - Passing + Rushing Yds Jackson Arnold (OU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

When pressured, Arnold has a dismal 46.2% adjusted completion percentage with only 4.4 yards per attempt, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions (via PFF). Meanwhile, Tennessee's defense has six players with three-plus total pressures this season, including James Pearce Jr. -- who is the No. 7 player on the consensus 2025 big board at NFL Mock Draft Database.

Aside from falling short of 175 passing yards in each of his first three starts this year, Arnold has yet to clear a combined 274 passing and rushing yards despite rushing for 97 yards in Week 3 versus Tulane. It's hard to envision Arnold having the best game of his young collegiate career against a Volunteers defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (105.0) and fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (55.7).

Unlike Oklahoma's offense, Tennessee's offense has been chugging along smoothly under head coach Josh Heupel, a former quarterback at Oklahoma who helped the program win the National Championship in 2000. The Volunteers are scoring at will with quarterback Nico Iamaleava airing it out, logging the most points per game (63.7) in the country.

Additionally, Tennessee is registering the third-most rushing yards per game (336.3) and the fifth-most yards per play (8.1). While the Sooners have a formidable defense under Venables, will the Sooners' offense do enough to keep pace with the Volunteers?

Spread Tennessee More odds in Sportsbook

Even though Tennessee has had a pretty soft schedule thus far -- Chattanooga Mocs, North Carolina State Wolfpack, and Kent State Golden Flashes -- they've yet to surrender an offensive touchdown through three games. The Volunteers have won decisively each week, and the only touchdown they've given up was a pick-six delivered by Iamaleava against NC State.

Once again, Arnold hasn't looked consistent enough to place confidence in him in a massive home game versus a top SEC opponent. There's a chance Oklahoma keeps it close at first, but a turnover or two from Arnold and a likely lack of explosive plays could lead to Tennessee improving to 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in 2024.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.