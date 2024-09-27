College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Georgia at Alabama, With a FanDuel Promo

There are a handful of matchups that stand out entering Week 5 of the college football season. But none of them stand out more than Saturday's SEC clash between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia and Alabama will enter Saturday's showdown with a 3-0 record as both teams have their sights set on competing for a national title. While both programs had their bye week in Week 4, the Bulldogs edged out the Kentucky Wildcats 13-12 in Week 3, and the Crimson Tide cruised to a 42-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers their last time out.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the best bets for Saturday's much-anticipated bout between Georgia and Alabama that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia at Alabama Betting Picks

It has been smooth sailing for Jalen Milroe to begin his second year as the starting signal-caller for the Crimson Tide. Across his first three starts, Milroe is completing 67.3% of his passes for 590 yards, 8 TDs, and 0 INTs.

What makes Milroe such an exciting player is the fact he can be effective with his legs as he's also tallied 156 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs through three contests. Even though Georgia has a stout defense, there's reason to believe Milroe can find the end zone again on the ground.

Up to this point, Milroe has scored 2 rushing TDs in each start this year, but that came against opponents who don't have a revered defense like the Bulldogs. That being said, Georgia is worse against the run than the pass, ranking 95th in defensive rushing success rate (42.4%) compared to 9th in defensive passing success rate (29.2%).

This leads me to believe that Alabama will lean on Milroe and the rushing attack to try to move the ball on Georgia's formidable defensive front. All we need is for the Crimson Tide to get a couple of chances in the red zone as Milroe has been the preferred ball carrier in that area, with 5 of his 6 rushing TDs being 12 yards or fewer.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Georgia and Alabama both excel at stopping the pass. The Bulldogs are seventh in expected points added per pass (-0.45) on defense while the Crimson Tide are ninth in expected points added per pass on defense (-0.41).

Taking that into account, this game could be decided in the trenches with both teams trying to impose their will on the ground. Given Georgia's offensive woes in their last game -- and Alabama likely leaning on Milroe and their running game -- it's tough to envision a scenario where 51-plus points are scored in this contest.

What has gotten the Bulldogs in trouble on offense is the fact they are tied 78th in third and fourth-down conversion rate (42.9%) while they are 90th in average third-down distance (7.42). Those metrics could be worrisome for Georgia against an Alabama defense that is ninth in defensive third-down conversion rate (30.0%), which could lead to more punts for the Bulldogs.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs are ranked second in opponent starting field position (own 21-yard line) and fourth in early-down expected points added per play (-0.32), so the Crimson Tide could struggle to generate yards on early downs. Despite taking Milroe to find the end zone, there won't be an abundance of TDs in Saturday's crucial Georgia-Alabama matchup.

