College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Tennessee

There are a handful of intriguing matchups littered across the college football landscape in Week 8. One of Saturday's must-watch games involves an SEC showdown between the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama squeaked out a 27-25 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 to improve to 5-1 on the season. As for Tennessee, they secured a 23-17 victory over the Florida Gators to also improve to 5-1 on the season, so Saturday's contest could be crucial in the SEC and playoff race.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's discuss the best bets for Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee clash that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Alabama at Tennessee Betting Picks

On the surface, Nico Iamaleava has carried the ball eight-plus times in four of his six starts this season. However, quarterback rushing stats include sacks in college, which has led to Iamaleava registering fewer than 18 rushing yards in four of his six outings in 2024.

The only two games where Iamaleava tallied more than 18 rushing yards came against the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kent State Golden Flashes. NC State is ranked 74th in defensive rushing success rate (42.6%) and Kent State is ranked 130th in defensive rushing success rate, so those were extremely favorable matchups.

Nico Iamaleava (TENN) - Rushing Yds Nico Iamaleava (TENN) Under More odds in Sportsbook

As for this week, Iamaleava will be squaring off against an Alabama defense that is 39th in defensive rushing success rate (39.0%) and the Crimson Tide have given up 19 or fewer rushing yards to 4 of the 6 quarterbacks they'v faced. The only two quarterbacks who rushed for more than 19 yards versus Alabama were Diego Pavia and Byrum Brown, and both of them received 20-plus carries.

Iamaleava has yet to record more than 11 rushing attempts in a game this season, and I don't expect him to turn into an elite dual-threat quarterback ahead of a showdown with a formidable Alabama defensive front.

Across the first three weeks of the season, Tennessee put up 51-plus points in each contest against non-SEC opponents. Meanwhile, the Volunteers have produced 25 or fewer points in each of the last three weeks with them facing a conference opponent in those games.

As a result of the last three weeks, Iamaleava has fallen all the way down to 81st in QBR (51.4) and 98th in total expected points added (6.3). The Crimson Tide are 44th in expected points added per pass allowed (-0.08) and 13th in early-down expected points added per play (-0.17), which could lead to the Volunteers' woes on offense carrying over into Week 8.

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

Just a week ago, Alabama's offense struggled a bit against a South Carolina team that is 57th in defensive success rate (39.2%). This time around, the Crimson Tide are set to face a Volunteers defense that is 15th in defensive success rate (35.8%) and 1st in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.37), which is notable with Alabama posting the 21st-most expected points added per rush (0.16) on offense.

While both of these offenses have the ability to score points in bunches, these defenses are going a bit overlooked in an SEC game that is crucial with both teams looking to avoid getting a second loss on the season.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.