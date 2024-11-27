NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
To clinch the MAC this season, the Bowling Green Falcons (+135) and the Ohio Bobcats (+180) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
2024 MAC Championship Odds
Bowling Green (+135)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 28.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 379.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.4
Ohio (+180)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 27.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 386.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.9
Miami (OH) (+240)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 23.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 361.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 313.6
Buffalo (+5000)
- Record: 8-4
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 29.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 355.1
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.3
Bet on the MAC championship on FanDuel today!
Recent MAC Results
Date
Venue
|Miami (OH) 20 Northern Illinois 9
|Nov. 19
|Fred C. Yager Stadium
|Central Michigan 16 Western Michigan 14
|Nov. 19
|Kelly/Shorts Stadium
|Akron 38 Kent State 17
|Nov. 19
|Dix Stadium
|Buffalo 37 Eastern Michigan 20
|Nov. 20
|Rynearson Stadium
|Ohio 24 Toledo 7
|Nov. 20
|Glass Bowl
|Bowling Green 38 Ball State 13
|Nov. 23
|Scheumann Stadium
Upcoming MAC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Nov. 26
|Buffalo (-23.5)
|Toledo Rockets at Akron Zips
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Nov. 26
|Toledo (-9.5)
|Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Bobcats
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Ohio (-14.5)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Bowling Green Falcons
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Bowling Green (-2.5)
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at Western Michigan Broncos
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Western Michigan (-6.5)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Northern Illinois Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Northern Illinois (-12.5)