menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2024 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

To clinch the MAC this season, the Bowling Green Falcons (+135) and the Ohio Bobcats (+180) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2024 MAC Championship Odds

Bowling Green (+135)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 28.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 379.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.4

Ohio (+180)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 27.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 386.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.9

Miami (OH) (+240)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 361.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 313.6

Buffalo (+5000)

  • Record: 8-4
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 29.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 355.1
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.3

Bet on the MAC championship on FanDuel today!

Recent MAC Results

Date
Venue
Miami (OH) 20 Northern Illinois 9Nov. 19Fred C. Yager Stadium
Central Michigan 16 Western Michigan 14Nov. 19Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Akron 38 Kent State 17Nov. 19Dix Stadium
Buffalo 37 Eastern Michigan 20Nov. 20Rynearson Stadium
Ohio 24 Toledo 7Nov. 20Glass Bowl
Bowling Green 38 Ball State 13Nov. 23Scheumann Stadium

Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Nov. 26Buffalo (-23.5)
Toledo Rockets at Akron Zips 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Nov. 26Toledo (-9.5)
Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Bobcats12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Ohio (-14.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Bowling Green Falcons12:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Bowling Green (-2.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Western Michigan Broncos 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Western Michigan (-6.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Northern Illinois (-12.5)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup