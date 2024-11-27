2024 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

To clinch the MAC this season, the Bowling Green Falcons (+135) and the Ohio Bobcats (+180) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.

2024 MAC Championship Odds

Bowling Green (+135)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 28.1

28.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5

19.5 Total Yards Per Game: 379.3

379.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 327.4

Ohio (+180)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 27.3

27.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5

18.5 Total Yards Per Game: 386.3

386.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.9

Miami (OH) (+240)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 23.9

23.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8

17.8 Total Yards Per Game: 361.5

361.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 313.6

Buffalo (+5000)

Record: 8-4

8-4 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 29.1

29.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 355.1

355.1 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.3

Recent MAC Results

Date Venue Miami (OH) 20 Northern Illinois 9 Nov. 19 Fred C. Yager Stadium Central Michigan 16 Western Michigan 14 Nov. 19 Kelly/Shorts Stadium Akron 38 Kent State 17 Nov. 19 Dix Stadium Buffalo 37 Eastern Michigan 20 Nov. 20 Rynearson Stadium Ohio 24 Toledo 7 Nov. 20 Glass Bowl Bowling Green 38 Ball State 13 Nov. 23 Scheumann Stadium

Upcoming MAC Games