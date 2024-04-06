Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6
Data Skrive
There are two games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 1 UConn taking on No. 19 Alabama (at 8:49 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.
For a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, check out our betting preview below.
Purdue vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (73.02% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-9.5)
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Date: April 6
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on Purdue vs. NC State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
UConn vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (76.96% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-10.5)
- Time: 8:49 PM ET
- Date: April 7
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on UConn vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!