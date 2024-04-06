Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6

There are two games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 1 UConn taking on No. 19 Alabama (at 8:49 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

For a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, check out our betting preview below.

Purdue vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (73.02% win probability)

Purdue (73.02% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Purdue (-9.5) Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Date: April 6

April 6 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Purdue vs. NC State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (76.96% win probability)

UConn (76.96% win probability) Spread: UConn (-10.5)

UConn (-10.5) Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Date: April 7

April 7 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on UConn vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!