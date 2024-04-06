menu item
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6

There are two games on Saturday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 1 UConn taking on No. 19 Alabama (at 8:49 PM ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

For a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NCAA Tournament today, check out our betting preview below.

Purdue vs. NC State

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (73.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-9.5)
  • Time: 6:09 PM ET
  • Date: April 6
  • TV Channel: TBS

UConn vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (76.96% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-10.5)
  • Time: 8:49 PM ET
  • Date: April 7
  • TV Channel: TBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

