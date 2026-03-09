Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 9

A matchup between No. 12 Gonzaga and Oregon State at 9 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Monday's slate, which includes two games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each contest, keep reading.

Here is the betting info to break down prior to Monday in college basketball.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (94.87% win probability)

Gonzaga (94.87% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-18.5)

Gonzaga (-18.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 10

March 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

