Champions League Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Lift the Trophy?

The Champions League is heating up, with the Round of 16 kicking off this week.

Who are the favorites to lift the trophy?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's Champions League odds, here are the teams with the best odds to win the Champions League.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Champions League Winner Odds for 2026

Team Odds Arsenal +240 Bayern Munich +550 Barcelona +650 Man City +800 Paris St-G +1000 Liverpool +1000 Real Madrid +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

