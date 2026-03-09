Saint Mary's (CA) vs Santa Clara College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-4, 16-2 WCC) will face off against the No. 3 seed Santa Clara Broncos (25-7, 15-3 WCC) in the WCC tournament Monday at Orleans Arena, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Arena: Orleans Arena

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (63.9%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Monday's Saint Mary's (CA)-Santa Clara spread (Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 17-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Santa Clara has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) (15-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than Santa Clara (2-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Gaels have a better record against the spread at home (11-4-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

This season, the Broncos are 10-4-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Saint Mary's (CA)'s record against the spread in conference play is 12-6-0.

Santa Clara has 12 wins against the spread in 19 WCC games this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has come away with 24 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gaels have not lost in 24 games this year when favored by -188 or better on the moneyline.

Santa Clara has a 1-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Broncos have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +155 or longer without a win.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 65.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 78.4 per game to rank 116th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and has a +441 scoring differential overall.

Paulius Murauskas is 69th in the nation with a team-high 18.6 points per game.

Santa Clara has a +360 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 83.5 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.3 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball.

Santa Clara's leading scorer, Christian Hammond, is 224th in the country, putting up 15.9 points per game.

The Gaels are 12th in the country at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.9 more than the 26.2 their opponents average.

Andrew McKeever is 27th in college basketball play with 9.1 rebounds per game to lead the Gaels.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Broncos accumulate rank 123rd in college basketball, 2.9 more than the 29.9 their opponents record.

Allen Graves averages 6.4 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) to lead the Broncos.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

The Broncos rank 43rd in college basketball averaging 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

