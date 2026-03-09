Grambling vs Mississippi Valley State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Grambling Tigers (13-18, 7-11 SWAC) will hit the court in the SWAC tournament against the No. 12 seed Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16 SWAC), Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grambling win (80.6%)

Grambling is a 12.5-point favorite against Mississippi Valley State on Monday and the over/under is set at 135.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grambling has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Mississippi Valley State has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mississippi Valley State is 11-11 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Grambling puts up as a 12.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Tigers have played worse when playing at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

The Delta Devils have performed better against the spread on the road (11-8-0) than at home (2-8-0) this year.

Grambling is 6-12-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Mississippi Valley State has beaten the spread eight times in 18 SWAC games.

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grambling has come away with seven wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -1205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 2-20 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 9.1% of those games).

The Delta Devils have a 1-11 record (winning just 8.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer.

Grambling has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grambling vs. Mississippi Valley State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Grambling was 25th-worst in the nation on offense (66.8 points scored per game) and 52nd defensively (67.7 points conceded).

Grambling grabbed 31 rebounds per game and gave up 32.4 boards last season, ranking 234th and 265th, respectively, in the nation.

Grambling was 323rd in the nation in assists (11.4 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Grambling was 277th in the country in committing them (12.2 per game) last year. It was 146th in forcing them (11.6 per game).

Mississippi Valley State played poorly both offensively and defensively last season, ranking -5-worst in the country in points per game (54.1) and sixth-worst in points allowed per game (80.8).

Mississippi Valley State averaged just 24.5 boards per game (-4-worst in college basketball), and allowed 33.6 rebounds per contest (315th-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State didn't put up many assists last year, ranking -5-worst in the country with 8.3 assists per game.

While Mississippi Valley State was in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15.1 (-2-worst), it ranked 297th in college basketball with 10.1 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!