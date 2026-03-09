Gonzaga vs Oregon State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 16-2 WCC) are squaring off against the No. 4 seed Oregon State Beavers (17-15, 9-9 WCC) in the WCC tournament on Monday at Orleans Arena, at 9 p.m. ET airing on ESPN.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (94.9%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Gonzaga-Oregon State spread (Gonzaga -18.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Oregon State covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Bulldogs have a worse record against the spread in home games (7-7-0) than they do on the road (6-4-0).

This year, the Beavers are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Against the spread, in conference play, Gonzaga is 9-9-0 this year.

Oregon State is 10-9-0 against the spread in WCC action this season.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 23, or 88.5%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Bulldogs have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon State has a 9-9 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best squad in college basketball in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points allowed (69.9) last year.

Gonzaga grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 28.9 boards last year, ranking 47th and 47th, respectively, in the country.

Gonzaga was best in college basketball in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

Oregon State posted 76.2 points per game (110th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 69.0 points per contest (81st-ranked).

With 26.7 rebounds allowed per game, Oregon State was eighth-best in college basketball. It ranked 239th in college basketball by pulling down 30.9 rebounds per contest.

Oregon State dished out 14.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 105th in the nation.

Oregon State committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

