NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 11 Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

  • Matchup: No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (66.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-4.5)
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 2
  • TV Channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (65.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
  • Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 2
  • TV Channel: CBS

UAB vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Winner: UAB (50.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-1.5)
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

