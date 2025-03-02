Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 2

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 11 Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (66.40% win probability)

Michigan State (66.40% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-4.5)

Michigan State (-4.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (65.55% win probability)

Michigan (65.55% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-2.5)

Michigan (-2.5) Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: CBS

UAB vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers Projected Winner: UAB (50.28% win probability)

UAB (50.28% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-1.5)

Memphis (-1.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

