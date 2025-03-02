Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 2
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 11 Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (66.40% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-4.5)
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: CBS
Michigan vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (65.55% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: CBS
UAB vs. Memphis
- Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
- Projected Winner: UAB (50.28% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-1.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
