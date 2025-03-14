NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 14
The men's college basketball slate on Friday features two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Michigan State taking on No. 23 Oregon at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each contest.
For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.
Michigan State vs. Oregon
- Matchup: No. 23 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (64.02% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 14
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Michigan State vs. Oregon with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (76.23% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-9.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Memphis vs. Wichita State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!