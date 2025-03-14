FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 14

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 14

The men's college basketball slate on Friday features two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Michigan State taking on No. 23 Oregon at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.

Michigan State vs. Oregon

  • Matchup: No. 23 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (64.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 14
  • TV Channel: BTN

Memphis vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. No. 16 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (76.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-9.5)
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

