Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 20

A matchup between No. 7 Purdue and Indiana at 8 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Friday's slate, which features three games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each contest, continue reading.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups.

Saint Louis vs. VCU

Matchup: VCU Rams at No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens

VCU Rams at No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens Projected Winner: Saint Louis (80.46% win probability)

Saint Louis (80.46% win probability) Spread: Saint Louis (-7.5)

Saint Louis (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN2

Purdue vs. Indiana

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (82.49% win probability)

Purdue (82.49% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-10.5)

Purdue (-10.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: FOX

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at No. 22 Miami (OH) RedHawks

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 22 Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (77.48% win probability)

Miami (OH) (77.48% win probability) Spread: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Miami (OH) (-8.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

