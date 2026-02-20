Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 20
A matchup between No. 7 Purdue and Indiana at 8 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Friday's slate, which features three games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each contest, continue reading.
If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups.
Saint Louis vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens
- Projected Winner: Saint Louis (80.46% win probability)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-7.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Saint Louis vs. VCU with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Purdue vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (82.49% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-10.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: FOX
Bet on Purdue vs. Indiana with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at No. 22 Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (77.48% win probability)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Bet on Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!