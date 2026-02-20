Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and ALT

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) host the Denver Nuggets (35-21) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, February 20, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2.5 238.5 -134 +114

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (50.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-25-0).

The Trail Blazers have 30 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 53.6% of the time this season (30 of 56 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-11-0) than it has at home (12-14-0).

Looking at point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 26 opportunities this season (57.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 30 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (17-12-0) than away (13-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.1%, 18 of 29) compared to away (44.4%, 12 of 27).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.5 points, 12.4 boards and 10.6 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 assists and 4.5 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 1.3 assists and 2.6 boards.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.8% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 11.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

Toumani Camara averages 13.1 points, 5.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Jerami Grant averages 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

