Saint Louis vs VCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

The Saint Louis Billikens (24-2, 12-1 A-10) hope to extend an 11-game home win streak when they host the VCU Rams (21-6, 12-2 A-10) on February 20, 2026.

Saint Louis vs. VCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. VCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (80.3%)

Before you bet on Friday's Saint Louis-VCU spread (Saint Louis -7.5) or total (164.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Saint Louis vs. VCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

VCU has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Saint Louis (14-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than VCU (1-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Billikens have played better at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and four times in eight road games.

Against the spread, the Rams have had better results on the road (5-3-0) than at home (6-9-0).

Saint Louis has covered the spread eight times in 13 conference games.

VCU is 6-8-0 against the spread in A-10 action this season.

Saint Louis vs. VCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has come away with 21 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Billikens have a win-loss record of 17-1 when favored by -410 or better by bookmakers this year.

VCU has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 80.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. VCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Saint Louis was the 157th-ranked squad in the country (74.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 152nd (71.3 points allowed per game).

Last season, Saint Louis was 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) and 265th in rebounds allowed (32.4).

At 14.9 assists per game last season, Saint Louis was 83rd in the nation.

Saint Louis was 288th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.3) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8) last year.

VCU owned a top-25 defense last season, ranking eighth-best in college basketball with 62.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 94th with 76.9 points scored per contest.

VCU was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 25th-best in college basketball with 35.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 65th with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

VCU ranked 77th in the country with 15.0 dimes per game.

VCU averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (53rd-ranked).

