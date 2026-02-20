Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSIN and MNMT

The Indiana Pacers (15-41) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (15-39) as only 2-point favorites on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and MNMT. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 231.5 -120 +102

Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (51%)

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 28-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 23 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

This season, 23 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

The Wizards have hit the over 50% of the time this year (27 of 54 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 28 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 28 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have hit the over on the over/under in 13 of 28 home games (46.4%), compared to 10 of 28 road games (35.7%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .464 (13-15-0). Away, it is .385 (10-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 13 of 28 times at home (46.4%), and 14 of 26 away (53.8%).

Pacers Leaders

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points, 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jay Huff is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocked shots (second in league).

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Kyshawn George gives the Wizards 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

The Wizards get 12.8 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Wizards get 9.8 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists.

