Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Miami Heat (29-27) visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 20, 2026. The Hawks are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 243.5 points.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 243.5 -158 +134

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (59.5%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 32 times in 56 games with a set spread.

The Hawks are 27-30-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 29 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

Hawks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 29 times in 57 opportunities (50.9%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 27 home games, and 18 times in 29 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Heat hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 27 opportunities this season (51.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 15 times in 29 opportunities (51.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.360, 9-16-0 record) than on the road (.562, 18-14-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (44%, 11 of 25) compared to on the road (56.2%, 18 of 32).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 23 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 0.6 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 10.6 boards and 8.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 7.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Hawks 18.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.