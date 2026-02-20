Purdue vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Big Ten play features the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 20, 2026

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (82.5%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Purdue-Indiana spread (Purdue -10.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Purdue vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Indiana has covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Indiana is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 10.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 14 home games, and six times in nine road games.

This season, the Hoosiers are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Purdue has beaten the spread six times in 15 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Indiana is 8-7-0 this season.

Purdue vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (80%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -709 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has compiled a 2-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline underdog of +490 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 87.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +340 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and is allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Braden Smith's 14.9 points per game lead Purdue and rank 300th in the country.

Indiana has a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. It is putting up 80.3 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and is giving up 71.3 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball.

Lamar Wilkerson is ranked 15th in college basketball with a team-leading 21.2 points per game.

The Boilermakers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. They are recording 34.3 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.3 per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is 33rd in college basketball action with 9.1 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers pull down 30.4 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball), compared to the 30.0 of their opponents.

Tucker DeVries tops the Hoosiers with 5.3 rebounds per game (476th in college basketball).

Purdue averages 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and gives up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

The Hoosiers' 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 150th in college basketball.

