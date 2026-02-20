Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-30) on Friday, February 20, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 233.5 -255 +210

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (53.8%)

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 25-31-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 56 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 26 times this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 56 opportunities (37.5%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse at home, covering 12 times in 30 home games, and 13 times in 26 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 30 opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.556, 15-11-1 record) than on the road (.621, 18-11-0).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 29.6% of the time at home (eight of 27), and 44.8% of the time on the road (13 of 29).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 24.8 points, 4.9 boards and 8.2 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 8.3 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 62.3% from the floor (seventh in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel averages 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

The Hornets are receiving 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 8.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.7 assists. He is draining 76% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets are getting 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Coby White.

