Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (26-0, 13-0 MAC) will host the Bowling Green Falcons (16-11, 7-7 MAC) after winning 15 straight home games.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 20, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Arena: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (76.6%)

Miami (OH) is a 7.5-point favorite against Bowling Green on Friday and the total is set at 153.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled a 17-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has covered 10 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Miami (OH) (9-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (69.2%) than Bowling Green (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The RedHawks have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-2-0) than they have at home (7-4-0).

Against the spread, the Falcons have had better results away (5-5-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Miami (OH) is 9-4-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Bowling Green's MAC record against the spread is 5-9-0.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 19 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -385 or better.

Bowling Green has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Bowling Green has gone 1-5 in those games.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 79.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Miami (OH) was the 31st-ranked team in the nation (80.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 204th (72.7 points allowed per game).

With 30.9 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds allowed, Miami (OH) was 239th and 121st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 16.2 assists per game last season, Miami (OH) was 32nd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Miami (OH) was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Bowling Green was 189th in the nation last season with 73.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 238th with 73.9 points allowed per contest.

Bowling Green averaged 30.8 boards per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Bowling Green delivered just 11.2 per game (21st-worst in college basketball).

Bowling Green was 215th in the nation with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with 12.0 forced turnovers per game.

