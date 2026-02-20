Thunder vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: YES, FDSOK, and KWTV

The Brooklyn Nets (15-39) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-14) after losing three road games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 17.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 20, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17.5 210.5 -1587 +900

Thunder vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (91%)

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 27-28-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 25-26-3 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 54 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 46.3% of the time this year (25 of 54 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering 13 times in 29 home games, and 14 times in 27 road games.

At home, the Thunder go over the total 48.3% of the time (14 of 29 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 63% of games (17 of 27).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.481, 13-13-1 record) than on the road (.444, 12-13-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 27) than away (11 of 27) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 1.6 assists and 8.7 boards.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 assists and 9.7 boards.

Aaron Wiggins averages 10.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game (second in league).

The Nets are receiving 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets are receiving 8.4 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Nets are receiving 10.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Egor Demin.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.