Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Luka Doncic (first, 32.8 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (33-21) host Kawhi Leonard (eighth, 27.8 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (27-28) on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC. The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 224.5 -260 +215

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (70.9%)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-24-1).

Against the spread, the Clippers are 28-27-0 this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 30 times out of 55 chances.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in 29 of 55 opportunities (52.7%).

Against the spread, the Lakers have performed worse when playing at home, covering 13 times in 25 home games, and 16 times in 29 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 25 opportunities this season (68%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 29 opportunities (44.8%).

This year, the Clippers are 12-13-0 at home against the spread (.480 winning percentage). Away, they are 16-14-0 ATS (.533).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 52% of the time at home (13 of 25), and 53.3% of the time on the road (16 of 30).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 25.4 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard averages 27.8 points for the Clippers, plus 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, John Collins provides the Clippers 13.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kris Dunn averages 7.9 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.1 points, 5.4 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Brook Lopez gives the Clippers 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

