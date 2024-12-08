FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 8

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 8

Missouri and No. 1 Kansas face off at 1:00 PM ET, which is one of 10 games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Auburn vs. Richmond

  • Matchup: Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (89.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-29.5)
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Purdue vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (83.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-4.5)
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: BTN

Missouri vs. Kansas

  • Matchup: No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Kansas (83.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas (-5.5)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. Howard

  • Matchup: Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Projected Winner: Cincinnati (94.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Cincinnati (-27.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Projected Winner: Texas Tech (50.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas Tech (-1.5)
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Arkansas State

  • Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (83.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-15.5)
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Texas vs. UConn

  • Matchup: No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Winner: UConn (61.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas (-1.5)
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs. Jackson State

  • Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
  • Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.35% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Oregon vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Oregon (74.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Oregon (-3.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: BTN

Louisville vs. Duke

  • Matchup: No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
  • Projected Winner: Duke (88.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-9.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 8
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

