Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 8

Missouri and No. 1 Kansas face off at 1:00 PM ET, which is one of 10 games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Auburn vs. Richmond

Matchup: Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Richmond Spiders at No. 2 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (89.37% win probability)

Auburn (89.37% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-29.5)

Auburn (-29.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Auburn vs. Richmond with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdue vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers

Maryland Terrapins at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (83.30% win probability)

Purdue (83.30% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-4.5)

Purdue (-4.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Purdue vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Missouri vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Kansas (83.34% win probability)

Kansas (83.34% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Missouri vs. Kansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati vs. Howard

Matchup: Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats

Howard Bison at No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Cincinnati (94.62% win probability)

Cincinnati (94.62% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-27.5)

Cincinnati (-27.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Howard with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (50.31% win probability)

Texas Tech (50.31% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-1.5)

Texas Tech (-1.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (83.00% win probability)

Memphis (83.00% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-15.5)

Memphis (-15.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Memphis vs. Arkansas State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns

No. 25 UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: UConn (61.51% win probability)

UConn (61.51% win probability) Spread: Texas (-1.5)

Texas (-1.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Texas vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Jackson State

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

Jackson State Tigers at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.35% win probability)

Iowa State (99.35% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)

Iowa State (-36.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Iowa State vs. Jackson State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins at No. 12 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (74.90% win probability)

Oregon (74.90% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-3.5)

Oregon (-3.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Oregon vs. UCLA with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Duke (88.12% win probability)

Duke (88.12% win probability) Spread: Duke (-9.5)

Duke (-9.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Louisville vs. Duke with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!