Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 4

There are 10 games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 6 Iowa State taking on No. 5 Marquette (at 8:00 PM ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for every matchup.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

UConn vs. Baylor

Matchup: No. 15 Baylor Bears at No. 25 UConn Huskies

No. 15 Baylor Bears at No. 25 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (73.71% win probability)

UConn (73.71% win probability) Spread: UConn (-2.5)

UConn (-2.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

North Carolina vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (75.18% win probability)

North Carolina (75.18% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)

North Carolina (-1.5) Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Florida vs. Virginia

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (83.27% win probability)

Florida (83.27% win probability) Spread: Florida (-16.5)

Florida (-16.5) Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 16 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (67.41% win probability)

Memphis (67.41% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-11.5)

Memphis (-11.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (67.68% win probability)

Iowa State (67.68% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-5.5)

Iowa State (-5.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Creighton vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (65.03% win probability)

Creighton (65.03% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-4.5)

Kansas (-4.5) Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Duke vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (65.50% win probability)

Duke (65.50% win probability) Spread: Duke (-2.5)

Duke (-2.5) Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (67.27% win probability)

Mississippi State (67.27% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)

Mississippi State (-5.5) Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

USC vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 12 Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans

No. 12 Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans Projected Winner: Oregon (57.04% win probability)

Oregon (57.04% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-6.5)

Oregon (-6.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: BTN

Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Matchup: No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Winner: San Diego State (91.03% win probability)

San Diego State (91.03% win probability) Spread: San Diego State (-14.5)

San Diego State (-14.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

