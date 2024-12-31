Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 31
There are six games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 1 Tennessee squaring off against Norfolk State (at 3:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.
Kansas vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (95.06% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-12.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Kentucky vs. Brown
- Matchup: Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (91.47% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-22.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Baylor vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 25 Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (83.22% win probability)
- Spread: Baylor (-11.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (95.78% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-30.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
