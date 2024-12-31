FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 31

There are six games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 1 Tennessee squaring off against Norfolk State (at 3:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups.

Kansas vs. West Virginia

  • Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks
  • Projected Winner: Kansas (95.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas (-12.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Kansas vs. West Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kentucky vs. Brown

  • Matchup: Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (91.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-22.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Kentucky vs. Brown with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. Utah

  • Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 25 Baylor Bears
  • Projected Winner: Baylor (83.22% win probability)
  • Spread: Baylor (-11.5)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Baylor vs. Utah with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State

  • Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (95.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-30.5)
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on Tennessee vs. Norfolk State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup