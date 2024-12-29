Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 29

On Sunday, there are six games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 5 Alabama and South Dakota State at 3:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Florida vs. Stetson

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators

Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (93.61% win probability)

Florida (93.61% win probability) Spread: Florida (-37.5)

Florida (-37.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. South Dakota State

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (88.87% win probability)

Alabama (88.87% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-22.5)

Alabama (-22.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Oregon vs. Weber State

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Weber State Wildcats at No. 9 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (79.19% win probability)

Oregon (79.19% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-20.5)

Oregon (-20.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: B1G+

Purdue vs. Toledo

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers

Toledo Rockets at No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (92.80% win probability)

Purdue (92.80% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-20.5)

Purdue (-20.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: BTN

