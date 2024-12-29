FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 29

On Sunday, there are six games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 5 Alabama and South Dakota State at 3:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.

Florida vs. Stetson

  • Matchup: Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner: Florida (93.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-37.5)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 29
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. South Dakota State

  • Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (88.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-22.5)
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 29
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Oregon vs. Weber State

  • Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Oregon (79.19% win probability)
  • Spread: Oregon (-20.5)
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 29
  • TV Channel: B1G+

Purdue vs. Toledo

  • Matchup: Toledo Rockets at No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (92.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-20.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 29
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

