Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 29
On Sunday, there are six games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a matchup between No. 5 Alabama and South Dakota State at 3:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.
Ahead of today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the betting odds.
Florida vs. Stetson
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at No. 6 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (93.61% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-37.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Alabama vs. South Dakota State
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (88.87% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-22.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Oregon vs. Weber State
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Oregon (79.19% win probability)
- Spread: Oregon (-20.5)
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: B1G+
Purdue vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (92.80% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-20.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: BTN
