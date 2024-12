Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 21

No. 2 Auburn and No. 16 Purdue square off at 4:30 PM ET, which is one of 15 games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Here are the betting odds to analyze prior to Saturday in college basketball.

Florida vs. North Florida

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (95.40% win probability)

Florida (95.40% win probability) Spread: Florida (-26.5)

Florida (-26.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

Xavier vs. Marquette

Matchup: No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers Projected Winner: Marquette (52.96% win probability)

Marquette (52.96% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-4.5)

Marquette (-4.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: FOX

Butler vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs Projected Winner: UConn (74.93% win probability)

UConn (74.93% win probability) Spread: UConn (-9.5)

UConn (-9.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Peacock

Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Winner: Duke (86.00% win probability)

Duke (86.00% win probability) Spread: Duke (-15.5)

Duke (-15.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network

Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (53.44% win probability)

Memphis (53.44% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-1.5)

Mississippi State (-1.5) Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (93.55% win probability)

Houston (93.55% win probability) Spread: Houston (-30.5)

Houston (-30.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (65.49% win probability)

Michigan State (65.49% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-12.5)

Michigan State (-12.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (68.06% win probability)

Clemson (68.06% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-8.5)

Clemson (-8.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Matchup: No. 18 UCLA Bruins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 18 UCLA Bruins vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (70.06% win probability)

North Carolina (70.06% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-1.5)

UCLA (-1.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

Auburn vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (65.32% win probability)

Auburn (65.32% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-10.5)

Auburn (-10.5) Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Queens

Matchup: Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (92.89% win probability)

Ole Miss (92.89% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-27.5)

Ole Miss (-27.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (63.11% win probability)

Kentucky (63.11% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-7.5)

Kentucky (-7.5) Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: CBS

Stanford vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal Projected Winner: Oregon (69.33% win probability)

Oregon (69.33% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-5.5)

Oregon (-5.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: BTN

Gonzaga vs. Bucknell

Matchup: Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (98.62% win probability)

Gonzaga (98.62% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-34.5)

Gonzaga (-34.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

San Diego State vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

California Golden Bears vs. No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs Projected Winner: San Diego State (80.81% win probability)

San Diego State (80.81% win probability) Spread: San Diego State (-4.5)

San Diego State (-4.5) Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

