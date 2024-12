Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 18

No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 24 Michigan square off at 9:00 PM ET, which is one of seven games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

Here are the betting odds to break down ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.

Virginia vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Winner: Memphis (50.71% win probability)

Memphis (50.71% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-5.5)

Memphis (-5.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

UConn vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 11 UConn Huskies

Xavier Musketeers at No. 11 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (87.96% win probability)

UConn (87.96% win probability) Spread: UConn (-13.5)

UConn (-13.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston vs. Toledo

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Toledo Rockets at No. 15 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (93.53% win probability)

Houston (93.53% win probability) Spread: Houston (-28.5)

Houston (-28.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Projected Winner: Alabama (90.34% win probability)

Alabama (90.34% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-25.5)

Alabama (-25.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Marquette vs. Butler

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Butler Bulldogs at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (82.26% win probability)

Marquette (82.26% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-13.5)

Marquette (-13.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (75.08% win probability)

Oklahoma (75.08% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-2.5)

Michigan (-2.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Nicholls State

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (98.25% win probability)

Gonzaga (98.25% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-33.5)

Gonzaga (-33.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

