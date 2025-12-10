Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 Purdue and Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (91.36% win probability)

Purdue (91.36% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-19.5)

Purdue (-19.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: BTN

Houston vs. Jackson State

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Jackson State Tigers at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (99.30% win probability)

Houston (99.30% win probability) Spread: Houston (-38.5)

Houston (-38.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (61.57% win probability)

Nebraska (61.57% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)

Wisconsin (-1.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

