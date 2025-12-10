FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10

Data Skrive

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 Purdue and Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (91.36% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: BTN

Houston vs. Jackson State

  • Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 7 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Houston (99.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Houston (-38.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

  • Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Winner: Nebraska (61.57% win probability)
  • Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 11
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

