Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 10
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 Purdue and Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
Take a peek at our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Purdue vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (91.36% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: December 11
- TV Channel: BTN
Houston vs. Jackson State
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (99.30% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-38.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: December 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (61.57% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: December 11
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
