Purdue vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) on December 10, 2025 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (91.5%)

Purdue is a 20.5-point favorite against Minnesota on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Purdue vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Boilermakers sported a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Golden Gophers were better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (5-14-0) last season.

Purdue vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -4545.

Minnesota has put together a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Golden Gophers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 97.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue put up 77.3 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, ranking them 82nd in the nation on offense and 126th on defense.

Purdue was 300th in the country in rebounds per game (29.9) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

Last season Purdue was ranked 42nd in the nation in assists with 15.9 per game.

Purdue committed 9.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.3 per game, ranking 62nd and 176th, respectively, in college basketball.

Offensively, Minnesota scored 68.1 points per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.7 points per contest at the other end (99th-ranked).

Minnesota grabbed 30.4 boards per game (281st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.0 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Minnesota ranked 69th in the nation with 15.2 dimes per contest.

With 9.8 turnovers per game, Minnesota ranked 50th in the nation. It forced 10.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 305th in college basketball.

