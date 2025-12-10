Houston vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The Houston Cougars (8-1) battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-7) on December 10, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (99.3%)

Houston is a 39.5-point favorite against Jackson State on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 135.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Houston vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

Jackson State has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Houston and Jackson State cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Cougars as favorites by 39.5 or more and Tigers as underdogs by 39.5 or more).

The Cougars had a worse record against the spread at home (10-7-0) than they did on the road (7-3-0) last season.

The Tigers were better against the spread at home (7-2-0) than away (11-10-0) last year.

Houston vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked team in the country (73.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

Last season, Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9).

At 12.0 assists per game last year, Houston was 292nd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the nation in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

With 71.4 points per game on offense, Jackson State ranked 247th in college basketball last season. At the other end, it ceded 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

Last season Jackson State pulled down 33.3 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Jackson State dished out 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in the nation.

Jackson State committed 12.9 turnovers per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

