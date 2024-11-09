Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 9

No. 4 Houston and No. 11 Auburn play at 9:30 PM ET, which is one of six games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need.

Louisville vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals

No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Tennessee (85.64% win probability)

Tennessee (85.64% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-1.5)

Louisville (-1.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ACC Network

Arizona vs. Old Dominion

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 10 Arizona Wildcats

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 10 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (98.79% win probability)

Arizona (98.79% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-31.5)

Arizona (-31.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Bucknell

Matchup: Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats

Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (97.27% win probability)

Kentucky (97.27% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-21.5)

Kentucky (-21.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Baylor vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Baylor Bears

No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (78.53% win probability)

Baylor (78.53% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-3.5)

Baylor (-3.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: ESPNU

Houston vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 11 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 4 Houston Cougars

No. 11 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 4 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (51.74% win probability)

Houston (51.74% win probability) Spread: Houston (-4.5)

Houston (-4.5) Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: ESPNU

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

