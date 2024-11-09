Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 9
No. 4 Houston and No. 11 Auburn play at 9:30 PM ET, which is one of six games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need.
Louisville vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (85.64% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-1.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Arizona vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 10 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (98.79% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-31.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Kentucky vs. Bucknell
- Matchup: Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (97.27% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-21.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Baylor vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (78.53% win probability)
- Spread: Baylor (-3.5)
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Houston vs. Auburn
- Matchup: No. 11 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 4 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (51.74% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-4.5)
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
