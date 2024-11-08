menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 8

On Friday, there are 10 games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina at 7:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

Duke vs. Army

  • Matchup: Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (98.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-28.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 8
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Duke vs. Army with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. North Carolina

  • Matchup: No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
  • Projected Winner: Kansas (59.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas (-7.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Kansas vs. North Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup