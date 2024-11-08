Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 8

On Friday, there are 10 games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina at 7:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

Duke vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (98.31% win probability)

Duke (98.31% win probability) Spread: Duke (-28.5)

Duke (-28.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ACC Network

Kansas vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (59.77% win probability)

Kansas (59.77% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-7.5)

Kansas (-7.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

